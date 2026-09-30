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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Indian men's squash team confirms medal, beats Kuwait in QFs

Asian Games 2026: Indian men's squash team confirms medal, beats Kuwait in QFs

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ANI
Updated At : 01:27 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): The Indian men's squash team confirmed a medal for the nation, beating Kuwait 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday.

As per ESPN, India, who are defending their gold, will be playing Malaysia in the semifinals.

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Coming to the team event, India was absolutely dominant, as suggested by the 2-0 scoreline. First, it was Veer Chotrani who beat Bader Almoghrebi 3-1 (12-10, 8-11, 11-0, 11-5). Later, Abhay Singh emerged victorious against Ammar Al-Tamimi 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-8)

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The Indian women's squash team secured a medal at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Singapore 2-0 in the quarterfinal on Tuesday.

India's semifinal opponent is yet to be decided.

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India sealed the tie comfortably as Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh won the first two singles matches to confirm the team's place on the podium.

Tanvi Khanna got India off to a winning start by defeating Wai Iynn Au Yeong 3-1 in a hard-fought contest. Tanvi won the match 11-6, 5-11, 15-13, 11-1, recovering strongly after dropping the second game.

Anahat Singh then sealed India's victory with a dominant 3-0 win over Wai Yhann Au Yeong. She comfortably took the match 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 to help India progress to the semifinals.

The win adds another medal to India's squash campaign at the Asian Games 2026, with the women's team continuing the country's strong performance in the sport.

Earlier, Anahat secured a silver medal for the nation in squash women's singles competition, losing the gold medal clash at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Sunday. Anahat lost to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam 3-0.

Abhay Singh lost 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final on Sunday, also settling for silver. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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