Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): Indian boxer Kapil Pokhariya had to settle for a bronze medal in the men's 90 kg category at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday.

Kapil was outclassed by Uzbekistan's Turabek Khabibullaev 4-1 via split decision, as per ESPN. Turabek is a current world champion and a bronze medalist from the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

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Turabek took the first round comfortably by 5-0, following it with a 4-1 win in the second round.

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The Uzbek's dominance continued, and he was adjudged the winner via split-decision voting, with the majority in his favour.

This is India's 57th medal at the Asian Games, having already won nine gold medals, 21 bronze medals and now adding a 27th bronze medal to their tally.

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Earlier, India's Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medalist boxer Priya Ghanghas had to settle for a bronze medal in boxing, losing to China's Yang Chengyu in the semifinal of the women's 60 kg category.

Yang looked more aggressive at the start of round one, while Priya launched some counter-punches and landed a few of them. Halfway into the round, Priya looked more effective and did some damage with her combination punches. However, Yang ended the first round with a solid punch, and judges voted in her favour 3-2, as per ESPN.

In the second round, Priya and Yang traded hits after the Chinese launched a flurry of punches to start the round. Yang took the second round 4-1.

In the final round, Priya struggled to land her punches, and Yang maintained a solid defence. The Chinese took the final round as well, 4-1, with the Indian settling for the bronze.

After that, India's ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the women's 75kg final after defeating Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in a split decision.

The Indian boxer overcame a tough challenge from Bogdanova in a closely contested bout to secure her place in the gold medal match.

Lovlina started the contest cautiously, with both boxers taking time to find their rhythm and limiting their attacking moves in the opening round. Bogdanova showed more intent and took the first round 3-2.

The Indian boxer bounced back strongly in the second round, landing effective punches and showing greater aggression. Despite Bogdanova's attempts to finish the round with a flurry of punches, Lovlina's improved performance earned her a 5-0 decision in the second round, giving her the advantage going into the final round.

In the third and final round, Bogdanova continued to push forward, while Lovlina focused on her defence and counter-attacks. The Kazakh boxer landed a strong left hook, but Lovlina responded with her own counters and held her composure to secure a 3-2 split decision victory. (ANI)

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