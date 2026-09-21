Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 21 (ANI): India's medal run in shooting continued as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon secured a silver medal in the men's 10 m air rifle team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Team India managed a silver with a score of 1890.1, short of first-place China's 1899.0. The bronze medal went to South Korea, with a score of 1841.4. This marks their third medal of the Asian Games 2026, all of them silver medals coming in shooting.

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In the men's 10 air rifle individual qualifying round, also acting as the team final, Rudrankksh finished in third place with 631.8, with Himanshu finishing seventh (630.0). Parth, with a score of 628.3, finished in 11th place. Rudrankksh and Himanshu made it to the individual final as well, which is scheduled for later. The trio combined to produce a silver-winning score of 1890.1 as a team.

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In the men’s 10 m air rifle qualifying individual event, the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, and Himanshu Dhillon started off for India, with the qualifying also serving as a team event final.

Rudrankksh started his run with a score of 104.2 in his first series, but managed much better finishes with 210.2 in series two and 315.9 in his third series. He continued his strong run, finishing with 421.6 points by the end of series four. By the conclusion of his fifth series, the score was 527.1. Rudrankksh completed his sixth series with a score of 631.8.

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Parth concluded his first series with 104.5 and managed a finish with 208.2 points in his second. He continued to build momentum, finishing the third series with a score of 312.9, and the fourth with a score of 417.9. He finished his fifth series with a score of 521.6. After being done with all six series, he had a score of 628.3.

Himanshu had a rough start with 105.3 in his first series and followed it with a finish of 209.9 in his second, 314.7 by the conclusion of his third series, and 421.0 by the end of his fourth. By the end of his fifth series, his score was 525.6. Himanshu concluded all his six series with a score of 630.0.

Earlier on Sunday, the women’s 10m Air Rifle event delivered two podium finishes for India, giving the country a strong start on the first full day of competition. Elavenil Valarivan secured silver in the individual final, while Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod combined to claim silver in the team event. (ANI)

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