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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Indian sprinters Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh qualify for men's 100m SFs

Asian Games 2026: Indian sprinters Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh qualify for men's 100m SFs

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ANI
Updated At : 05:42 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 24 (ANI): Indian sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh advanced to the men's 100m semifinals at the ongoing Asian Games after finishing third and second, respectively, in their opening-round heats on Thursday.

Kujur clocked 10.36 seconds to finish third in his heat and secure a place in the semifinals. Thailand's Puripol Boonson won the heat in 9.95 seconds, while China's Zeng Keli finished second with a time of 10.22 seconds.

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Kujur recorded a reaction time of 0.140 seconds and maintained his position inside the qualification spots to progress to the next round.

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Gurindervir, meanwhile, finished second in Heat 4 of Round 1 with a time of 10.38 seconds.

Oman's Malham Al Balushi won the heat in 10.29 seconds, while Iran's Hassan Taftian finished third in 10.46 seconds. Gurindervir registered a reaction time of 0.142 seconds and finished 0.09 seconds behind the heat winner.

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The second-place finish ensured Gurindervir's qualification for the men's 100m semifinals, giving India two representatives in the next round of the sprint event.

The duo will now look to book their places in the final as India's athletics campaign continues at the continental showpiece.

Earlier, Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary suffered a heartbreaking exit after going down 3-2 to Kazakhstan’s Balkibekova in the women's 51 kg bout, while Parveen advanced to the quarterfinals after Tajikistan’s Malika Nozimova conceded a walkover.

Parveen progressed to the last eight without having to step into the ring after Nozimova gave a walkover. She will next face Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova in the quarterfinal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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