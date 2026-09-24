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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Kabaddi team storm into SFs with unbeaten group-stage run, beat Japan 50-25

Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Kabaddi team storm into SFs with unbeaten group-stage run, beat Japan 50-25

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 24 (ANI): The Indian women’s Kabaddi team completed an unbeaten Group A campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with a commanding 50-25 victory over Japan on Thursday.

The defending champions, who have now sealed their spot in the semi-final, produced a strong all-round performance to finish the group stage with three wins from three.

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In their biggest win of the tournament so far, captain Pushpa Rana led from the front as India made a blistering start to the contest, taking a 32-13 lead at half-time.

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The Indian side accumulated 23 out points, five bonus points and executed two all-outs in the opening half, putting Japan under sustained pressure and establishing a 19-point advantage at the interval.

Japan showed greater resistance after the break and managed to narrow the scoring gap during the second half. The hosts scored 12 points in the latter half, comprising eight out points, two bonus points and one super tackle.

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India, however, continued to maintain control, adding 18 points through 14 outs, two bonus points and one all-out to close out the match 50-25.

The victory rounds off an impressive group-stage campaign for India. The side had opened its campaign with a 42-21 win over Bangladesh before defeating Iran 37-23 on Wednesday.

India will now take on Japan in the second semi-final on September 25, aiming to make it to the gold-medal match scheduled for September 26. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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