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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India's badminton singles, doubles draws unveiled

Asian Games 2026: India's badminton singles, doubles draws unveiled

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ANI
Updated At : 11:52 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 24 (ANI): The draws and schedule for the badminton singles and doubles competition are out, with Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu earning a direct ticket to the round of 32.

The Indian men’s badminton team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a 3-1 defeat against the People’s Republic of China in the semi-finals in Aichi, Japan, on Wednesday. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered India’s only win of the tie, defeating reigning world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 in the men’s doubles match.

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The singles competition will start on Friday, with the finals for all categories scheduled for September 29.

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Below is the draw and schedule for the singles and doubles competition:

*Badminton (Individual) Draws

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Round of 64

Men's Singles

Lakshya Sen: bye

Ayush Shetty: bye

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu: bye

Unnati Hooda vs. Yu Mi Song (PRK)

Round of 32

Men's Doubles

Satwik/ Chirag vs. Sukpun/ Teeraratsakul (THA)

Hariharan/ Arjun vs. Alfian/ Fikri (INA)

Women's Doubles

Treesa/ Gayatri vs. Lui/ Tsang (HKG)

Kavipriya/ Simran vs. Kusuma/ Puspitasari (INA)

Mixed Doubles

Dhruv/ Tanisha vs. Nibal/ Abdul (MDV)

*Badminton (Individual) Schedule

September 25, 2026

Round of 64: Men's Singles, Women's Singles

Round of 32: Men's Doubles & Women's Doubles

Round of 32 & Round of 16: Mixed Doubles

September 26, 2026

Round of 32 & Round of 16: Men's Singles, Women's Singles

Round of 16: Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles

September 27, 2026

Quarterfinals: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles

September 28, 2026

Semifinals: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles

September 29, 2026

Final: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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