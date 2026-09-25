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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India’s Japan envoy welcomes Team India, wishes players luck for Nagoya

Asian Games 2026: India’s Japan envoy welcomes Team India, wishes players luck for Nagoya

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ANI
Updated At : 08:02 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Tokyo [Japan], September 25 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Japan Nagma Mallick welcomed Team India at the Ambassador's Residence and hosted the players ahead of their departure for the Asian Games in Nagoya.

The Embassy of India in Japan, in a post on X, said Ambassador Mallick expressed gratitude to the Indian team for their contribution to the launch of commemorative events marking the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

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"Ambassador Mallick welcomed Team India at the Ambassador's Residence. The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the team for their outstanding contributions in launching the commemorative events for the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations," the Embassy said while sharing pictures from the interaction.

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The Embassy further wished the team success as they head to Nagoya for the Asian Games.

"We sincerely wish Team India the best of luck as they head to Nagoya for the Asian Games. Ambassador Mallick was pleased to host Team India at India House. Ambassador thanked @BCCI & the Team for their exceptional effort in kicking off the India-Japan 75th anniversary celebrations. All the best to Team India as they now head to Nagoya for the Asian Games," it added.

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Meanwhile, the Indian men’s team had an indoor net session ahead of the start of their Asian Games cricket campaign.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Sanju Samson and other team members sweating it out in the nets. Head coach VVS Laxman was also present for the session.

India completed their title defence in women’s cricket, with India beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur.

During Team India's previous visit to the Asian Games in Hangzhou, some of India's future T20 World Cup-winning stars brought the gold medal to India, beating Afghanistan on the basis of being a higher-seeded team after the final was washed out. The team was led by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and Indian middle-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

India men’s cricket squad for Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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