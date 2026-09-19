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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India’s medal hunt begins with Quimcy; shooting, cricket and hockey action on Sunday

Asian Games 2026: India’s medal hunt begins with Quimcy; shooting, cricket and hockey action on Sunday

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Nagoya [Japan], September 19 (ANI): The Asian Games 2026 will see several Indian athletes begin their medal hunt on Sunday across multiple disciplines, as per ESPN.

Teqball player Quimcy Dsouza will have the first opportunity to open India’s medal account at the continental multi-sport event when Dsouza competes in the bronze medal match against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in the early morning.

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Later in the day, Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod will aim for podium finishes in the women’s 10m air rifle event. The trio will compete for both individual and team medals.

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The Indian women’s hockey team will also begin its campaign on Sunday, facing Uzbekistan in its opening group-stage match. The men’s hockey team will take on Indonesia in their first match of the tournament, according to ESPN.

Apart from these events, Indian athletes will also be in action in sports including table tennis, badminton and women’s cricket as the country begins its campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

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Here's a look at India's schedule for September 20, 2026, Sunday, as per ESPN:

5:10 AM IST: Mixed Martial Arts - Suchika Tariyal vs Altanchimeg Baigalmaa (Mongolia) in Women's Traditional 60kg Quarterfinal.

5:30 AM IST: Wushu - Suraj Singh Mayanglambam in Men's Changquan Final.

6:15 AM IST: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualifying and Team Final.

6:30 AM IST: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in Women's Singles Bronze Medal match.

6:30 AM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Women's Team Group F match.

7:00 AM IST: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza/Mohamed Anas Beg vs Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen/Gia Ngih Trinh (Vietnam) in Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match.

7:22 AM IST: Swimming - Akash Mani in Men's 100m Freestyle Heat 5.

7:30 AM IST: Hockey - India vs Uzbekistan in Women's Pool B match.

7:37 AM IST: Swimming - Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das in Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 3.

9:00 AM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Men's Team Group F match.

10:30 AM IST: Cricket - India vs Bangladesh in Women's Semifinal.

11 AM IST: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final (subject to qualification).

11 AM IST: Mixed Martial Arts: Varun Sanyal vs. TBC in Men's Traditional 77kg Quarterfinal.

11:30 AM IST: Hockey - India vs Indonesia in Men's Pool A match.

11:30 AM IST: Badminton - India vs Kazakhstan in Women's Team first round.

12:30 PM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Singapore in Women's Team Group F match.

3:00 PM IST: Table Tennis - India vs Iran in Men's Team Group F match.

3:10 PM IST: Wushu - Aparna vs Sogand Sinkaeichetan (Iran) in Women's 52kg Sanda Round of 16.

4:50 PM IST: Wushu - Vikrant Baliyan vs Soheil Mousavi (Iran) in Men's 75kg Sanda Round of 16. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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