Nagoya [Japan], September 18 (ANI): India advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's team soft tennis competition at the Asian Games 2026 after finishing second in Group C with two wins from three ties on Friday.

The Indian team of Jay Meena, Yogesh Choudhary, Aryan Thakur, Aniket Patel and Om Yadav began their campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Laos before suffering a 0-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei.

Advertisement

India bounced back strongly in their final group fixture, defeating Mongolia 3-0 to secure their place in the knockout stage. Chinese Taipei topped the group, while India finished second with four points.

Advertisement

India made a strong start against Laos, with Meena and Choudhary winning the opening doubles encounter 5-0. Aryan Thakur then produced a straight 4-0 victory in singles before Patel and Yadav completed the clean sweep with another 5-0 win in the second doubles match.

The second tie against Chinese Taipei proved a tougher test. Meena and Choudhary went down 0-5 in the opening doubles match, while Thakur fought hard but lost his singles contest 1-4. Patel and Yadav were then defeated 1-5 as Chinese Taipei completed a 3-0 victory.

Advertisement

With qualification on the line against Mongolia, India responded emphatically, securing another 3-0 win to seal second place in the group.

The Indian squad features a mix of experience and Asian Games debutants, with Thakur, Yadav and Choudhary making their first appearance at the continental multi-sport event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)