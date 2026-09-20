DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: India’s mixed Teqball pair misses bronze; Rishabh Das enters swimming final

Asian Games 2026: India’s mixed Teqball pair misses bronze; Rishabh Das enters swimming final

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:22 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): India’s campaign in Teqball at the Asian Games ended without a medal after the mixed doubles pair went down 0-2 to Vietnam in the bronze medal match.

Vietnam prevailed 12-9, 12-6, bringing an end to India’s three medal opportunities in Teqball at the sport’s Asian Games debut.

Advertisement

Dsouza also missed out on a women's singles bronze medal after suffering a 2-0 defeat to home favourite Yuina Sakamoto in a closely contested match.

Advertisement

Sakamoto prevailed 12-11, 12-11 in a match that saw both games go down to the wire, leaving Dsouza to rue several missed opportunities.

In swimming, India’s Rishabh Das qualified for the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke after finishing fifth overall in the heats with a time of 54.85 seconds.

Advertisement

China’s Xi Jiayu, the Asian record holder, topped the heats, while Japan’s Hidekazu Takehara finished second. Das was 0.63 seconds behind Takehara.

India’s Utkarsh Patil finished 12th in the qualification round. Das will compete in the final on Sunday afternoon.

In Wushu, India’s Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished eighth in the men’s Changquan final with a score of 9.683, ruling him out of medal contention.

Suraj had scored 9.730 at the previous edition in Hangzhou. With the competition decided by narrow decimal differences, the Indian athlete missed out on a medal despite a competitive performance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts