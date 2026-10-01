Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 1 (ANI): India's women's squash team clinched a Bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after going down 1-2 to Hong Kong in a thrilling semifinal here on Thursday.

Anahat started strongly, edging a closely fought opening game 11-9 after the score stood at 8-7. The Indian remained composed in the second game, which was locked at 8-8, before reeling off three straight points to take it 11-8 and move 2-0 ahead in the match.

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Chan fought back in the third game as Anahat briefly faded, with the Hong Kong player taking an 8-4 lead before winning it 11-6.

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Anahat regained her rhythm in the fourth game and moved into a 6-3 lead. She had three match points, but Chan saved all three with some clever play to make it 10-10. After another match point went begging, Chan was awarded a stroke to force a decider.

India then levelled the semifinal through Tanvi Khanna, who produced a stunning comeback against Lee Ka Yi, ranked 33 places above her, to win 3-1 (4-11, 13-11, 11-9, 13-11).

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Tanvi lost the opening game 4-11 but responded strongly, taking the second 13-11. She then edged the third game 11-9 before holding her nerve in a dramatic fourth game to win 13-11.

The Indian was proactive with her shot selection, repeatedly testing Lee's reach. With the game levelled at 11-11, Tanvi held her composure in extra time to close out the match and keep India's hopes alive.

However, veteran Joshna Chinappa could not complete the comeback as she lost the deciding match to Ho Tze Lok 0-3 (4-11, 7-11, 9-11). The 40-year-old Indian fought hard, particularly towards the end, saving five match points, but could not match the speed of the world No. 39 Hong Kong player, who had taken control in the first two games.

With the 2-1 victory, Hong Kong advanced to the final, while India finished with the Bronze medal in the women's team squash event. (ANI)

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