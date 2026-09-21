Asian Games 2026: IOA President PT Usha Meets Namibia Olympic Committee CEO Anri Parker

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 21 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha met Anri Parker, CEO of the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC), and discussed ways to strengthen sporting ties between India and Namibia amid the ongoing Asian Games 2026.

A pleasure meeting Anri Parker, CEO of the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC). We reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening sporting ties between India and Namibia, with a focus on mutual sports development, sharing of expertise, and athlete exchange initiatives. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/cx2srJQCCj — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 21, 2026

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena made it to the round of 16 in soft tennis at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Aadhya and Jay started their campaign with a 5-0 win over Cambodia's Viva Chao & Chanroseka Khun, with set scores of 4–1, 4–0, 4–2, 4–1, 4–2. Later on, they beat Mongolia's Bud Nyamdorj & Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar 5–0, with set scores of 4–2, 4–1, 4–1, 4–0, 5–3.

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Lastly, they lost to South Korea 5-1 in their final group game, finishing second in the group to make it to the round of 16, as per ESPN.

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Earlier today, India's medal run in shooting continued as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon secured a silver medal in the men's 10 m air rifle team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Team India managed a silver with a score of 1890.1, short of first-place China's 1899.0. The bronze medal went to South Korea, with a score of 1841.4. This marks their third medal of the Asian Games 2026, all of them silver medals coming in shooting.

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In the men's 10 air rifle individual qualifying round, also acting as the team final, Rudrankksh finished in third place with 631.8, with Himanshu finishing seventh (630.0). Parth, with a score of 628.3, finished in 11th place. Rudrankksh and Himanshu made it to the individual final as well, which is scheduled for later. The trio combined to produce a silver-winning score of 1890.1 as a team. (ANI)

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