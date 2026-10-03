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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan becomes 2nd Indian to reach 1,000 T20I runs in calendar year

Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan becomes 2nd Indian to reach 1,000 T20I runs in calendar year

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ANI
Updated At : 12:57 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became just the second batter from the country to touch 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year during the Asian Games final against Pakistan on Saturday.

During the gold medal clash against Pakistan, Ishan scored 18-ball 20, with three fours. In the semifinal against Sri Lanka, Ishan had played a lone warrior knock of 80* in 46 balls, giving the bowlers something to defend.

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This year in T20Is, Ishan has scored 1,005 runs at an average of 37.22 and a strike rate of 169.47, including a century and seven fifties, with a best score of 103.

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Suryakumar Yadav was the first Indian batter to score 1,000 or more runs in a single calendar year in T20Is.

In 31 T20Is back in 2022, Suryakumar had made 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of over 187, including two centuries and nine fifties.

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The most runs by a batter from a Test-playing nation in T20Is during a calendar year is in the hands of Pakistan batter Mohammed Rizwan. In 2021, Rizwan had scored 1,326 runs in 29 matches and 26 innings at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of over 134, with a century and 12 fifties.

Karanbir Singh of Austria has the most runs in a calendar year in T20Is by a batter, with 1,488 runs in 32 matches and innings at an average of 51.31 and a strike rate of over 174, with two centuries and 13 fifties, back in 2025.

India opted to bat first after winning the toss. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blitz of 15 in nine balls, with two sixes, was a short-lived one, but Abhishek Sharma delivered an explosive fifty, scoring 61 in 28 balls, with three fours and seven sixes.

Ishan Kishan (20) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (21) kept the ship steady, laying down the platform for Tilak (51* in 22 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (27* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) to take India to 211/6, with the pair putting up a 62-run stand for the sixth wicket. (ANI)

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