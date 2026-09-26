Asian Games 2026: Kabaddi teams eye gold, Sindhu’s badminton opener headline India’s action-packed day

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 26 (ANI): India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will battle for gold medals while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu begins her singles campaign in badminton as the country’s key events at the Asian Games 2026 take place on Saturday.

Both Indian kabaddi teams will face the Islamic Republic of Iran in the gold medal matches at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium. The women’s final will be held in the morning, followed by the men’s title clash in the afternoon, according to Olympics.com.

Advertisement

The Indian men’s team will aim to secure their ninth Asian Games gold medal, while the women’s side will be chasing their fourth title.

Advertisement

In badminton, PV Sindhu will begin her women’s singles campaign and will look to lead India’s challenge after the unexpected exit of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty from the men’s doubles event.

Lakshya Sen will also be in action in the men’s singles category and will face Singapore’s former world champion Loh Kean Yew.

Advertisement

In athletics, Gulveer Singh will return to the track after winning silver in the men’s 10,000m event, as he competes in the 1500m heats with an aim to qualify for the final. Parul Chaudhary and Pooja will feature in the women’s 1500m final.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will look to complete a hat-trick of Asian Games gold medals in the men’s shot put event, while Praveen Chithravel will aim to improve on his Hangzhou 2023 bronze medal in the men’s triple jump final.

India will also have medal chances in the men’s marathon, featuring Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera, along with the men’s and women’s 400m finals. Tejaswin Shankar, Jyothi Yarraji and Animesh Kujur will compete in qualifying rounds of their respective events.

India’s archery campaign will begin with the qualification rounds. The archery contingent will look to continue its strong run after securing nine medals at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games.

In boxing, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Kapil Pokhariya and Priya Ghanghas will compete for places in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, squash players Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh, who have already secured medals after reaching the semi-finals, will look to progress further. Anahat will face Japan’s world No. 6 Satomi Watanabe, while Abhay will take on Pakistan’s Irfan Muhammad.

Shooting action will continue with the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, while the Indian men’s hockey team will face hosts Japan in a crucial match as they aim to move closer to a semi-final spot.

India will also have medal opportunities in canoe sprint, fencing and esports, while sailing will join the programme on Saturday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)