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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet-Suruchi advance to 10m air pistol mixed team finals

Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet-Suruchi advance to 10m air pistol mixed team finals

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ANI
Updated At : 07:27 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 25 (ANI): The pairing of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh has advanced to the final of the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

The pairing of Kamaljeet and Suruchi finished at the top of the charts with a score of 587-29x, four short of a world record (currently held by China since July 2026). The Indian duo, as per ESPN, produced three great series of 196, 195 and 196, which gave them a berth in the finals.

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In the finals, India will be facing Iran (584-17x), South Korea (582-23x) and Indonesia (580-30x).

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This comes after some underwhelming outings for pistol shooters. Yesterday, the trio of Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna and Aakash Bhardwaj finished fourth in the men’s 10 m air pistol team event.

India finished in fourth spot with a score of 1727-53x. Above them were China (1743-70x), Indonesia (1743-57x) and Japan (1730-54x).

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Kamaljeet completed his 60 shots with a score of 580-16x and was positioned ninth. On the other hand, Aakash finished eleventh with a score of 579-20x. Only the top eight shooters earn qualification for the individual final. Kedarling Uchaganve had an awful ranking, finishing 35th with a score of 568.

Also, India's double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol individual final on Wednesday, scoring 181.1 points before being eliminated after the 18th shot. The 24-year-old Bhaker, who qualified third with 579-20x, was eliminated after registering 9.6 with her 18th shot. She had recovered from a slow start in qualification, where she opened with 95 before finishing strongly with a series of 96, 96 and 98, according to ESPN.

Bhaker’s fifth-place finish came after India’s women’s 10m air pistol team narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth by two inner-10 shots. Esha Singh finished 16th in qualification with 572 points, while Suruchi Singh placed 26th with 568. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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