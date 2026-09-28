Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 28 (ANI): Indian boxer Kapil Pokhariya advanced to the men's 90 kg semifinals and confirmed a medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating South Korea's Kim Gichae by unanimous decision in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Kapil, who enjoyed a reach advantage due to his height, started strongly and dominated the opening round with his attacking punches. His left hooks found their mark repeatedly as he took the first round 5-0.

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The Indian continued his aggressive approach in the second round, landing clean punches and keeping Kim under pressure. The South Korean boxer was given a standing count after absorbing a series of punches, though he was able to continue.

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Kapil again secured the round 5-0, with one judge scoring it 8 for Kim.Kim showed greater aggression in the third round, but Kapil remained effective and did enough to maintain his advantage. The Indian boxer was more efficient with his punches and controlled the contest until the end.

Kapil was eventually declared the winner by a unanimous 5-0 decision, securing his place in the semifinals and confirming a medal for India in the men's 90 kg boxing event. Kapil will now compete in the semifinal as he looks to advance to the gold-medal bout.

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Earlier, Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Priya advanced to the semifinals of their respective events at the 2026 Asian Games after winning their quarterfinal bouts. Lovlina defeated South Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's 75 kg quarterfinal, while Priya beat Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the women's 60 kg quarterfinal, with both victories confirming medals for India. (ANI)

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