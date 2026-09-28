DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Kapil Pokhariya beats Kim Gichae in men's 90kg to confirm boxing medal

Asian Games 2026: Kapil Pokhariya beats Kim Gichae in men's 90kg to confirm boxing medal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 28 (ANI): Indian boxer Kapil Pokhariya advanced to the men's 90 kg semifinals and confirmed a medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating South Korea's Kim Gichae by unanimous decision in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Kapil, who enjoyed a reach advantage due to his height, started strongly and dominated the opening round with his attacking punches. His left hooks found their mark repeatedly as he took the first round 5-0.

Advertisement

The Indian continued his aggressive approach in the second round, landing clean punches and keeping Kim under pressure. The South Korean boxer was given a standing count after absorbing a series of punches, though he was able to continue.

Advertisement

Kapil again secured the round 5-0, with one judge scoring it 8 for Kim.Kim showed greater aggression in the third round, but Kapil remained effective and did enough to maintain his advantage. The Indian boxer was more efficient with his punches and controlled the contest until the end.

Kapil was eventually declared the winner by a unanimous 5-0 decision, securing his place in the semifinals and confirming a medal for India in the men's 90 kg boxing event. Kapil will now compete in the semifinal as he looks to advance to the gold-medal bout.

Advertisement

Earlier, Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Priya advanced to the semifinals of their respective events at the 2026 Asian Games after winning their quarterfinal bouts. Lovlina defeated South Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's 75 kg quarterfinal, while Priya beat Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the women's 60 kg quarterfinal, with both victories confirming medals for India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts