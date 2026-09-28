DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain confirms medal for India, marches into 75 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain confirms medal for India, marches into 75 kg semifinal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:58 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 28 (ANI): Indian Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain confirmed yet another boxing medal for the nation at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, beating 2010 Asiad bronze medallist Seong Suyeon of South Korea in the women's 75 kg quarterfinal at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Lovlina outclassed Seong by 5-0 via unanimous decision, as per ESPN.

Advertisement

Both Lovlina and Seong were not playing defence in the first round, raining punches on each other, with the Indian getting the edge and judges voting 10-9 in her favour, giving her the round 5-0.

Advertisement

In the second round, Seong came out swinging, but Lovlina stepped away and countered her punches well. Lovlina also connected some jabs to South Korea's jaw, taking the second round by 5-0 as well, with Lovlina leading 20-18.

Lovlina was rampant in the third round, hammering Seong with quick 1-2s and the former bronze medalist was left dazed. The judges ruled in favour of Lovlina in the final round by 5-0, with the final score being 30-27.

Advertisement

Earlier, Parveen Hooda confirmed a medal for the nation, prevailing in the quarterfinal of the women's 65 kg competition on Sunday.

Parveen beat World Championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan after a 5-0 unanimous win, as per ESPN. Parveen, who had her 2022 Asian Games bronze medal rescinded due to a doping violation, has redeemed herself and has a chance to go for the gold.

Parveen won her three rounds 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0, securing a dominant win over the Uzbek pugilist.

Earlier, Ankush Panghal confirmed his country a medal in men's 80 kg boxing at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, beating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals.

As per ESPN, Ankush beat Nekruz 5-0 in the quarterfinals via unanimous decision.

Ankush's speed and punching were a class apart against the Tajik boxer. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts