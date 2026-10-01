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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Lovlina, Parveen, Ankush eye gold; India face China in women’s hockey final on Day 13

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina, Parveen, Ankush eye gold; India face China in women’s hockey final on Day 13

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ANI
Updated At : 11:42 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 1 (ANI): India will look to add to its medal tally on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, with several medal opportunities lined up across archery, boxing, hockey, wrestling, cycling, canoe slalom and sepaktakraw.

The day will see three Indian boxers compete in gold-medal bouts, while the Indian women's hockey team will face China in the final with a gold medal at stake.

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The recurve archers will also be in action in the team and mixed team events.

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The Indian women's hockey team will take on China in the gold-medal match at 3:30 pm IST. The Indian side will look to finish on top and secure the Asian Games title, with qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games also at stake.

In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will face China's Bao Ziyi in the women's 75kg final at 10 am IST. Parveen will take on Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei in the women's 65kg final at 2:15 pm IST, while Ankush will face South Korea's Kim Minseong in the men's 80kg final at 2:45 pm IST.

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The recurve women's team will begin India's archery campaign for the day against China in the semifinal at 5:55 am IST. The mixed team, featuring India against Japan, will compete in the semifinal at 8:20 am IST, while the men's team will face Iran in the semifinal at 10:55 am IST. Medal matches will follow depending on the results.

Wrestling will also provide medal opportunities, with Dipanshi competing in the women's 50kg, Rajat Ruhal in the men's freestyle 125kg, Priya in the women's 76kg and Sujeet in the men's freestyle 65kg.

In sepaktakraw, India's women's quadrant team will face Thailand in a group-stage match at 5:30 am IST, while the men's quadrant team will feature in the semifinals at noon.

Canoe slalom will see Shikha Chauhan and Hitesh Kewat compete in the women's and men's kayak cross events, respectively. In track cycling, Harshita Jakhar will compete in the women's omnium quarterfinal, while Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh will feature in the men's madison final.

Golf will also see Indian participation, with Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar competing in the women's individual stroke play and team round, while Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu will be in action in the men's events from 6:00 am IST onwards.

India will also compete in volleyball against South Korea in the men's 5-8th place classification match, while the women's rugby sevens team will face Malaysia.

With three boxing finals, a women's hockey gold-medal match and multiple archery and wrestling medal opportunities, India will have several chances to add to its medal tally on Day 13 of the Asian Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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