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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Mairaj Ahmad Khan predicts dynamic rise of Indian shooting

Asian Games 2026: Mairaj Ahmad Khan predicts dynamic rise of Indian shooting

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ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Mairaj Ahmad Khan is one of the oldest members of the Indian squad at the Asian Games 2026. At 50, the veteran shooter is still going strong and gunning for a debut medal at the Asiad, despite sounding stoic in his approach.

“Look, every athlete expects to win. But as far as I believe, if you go into a competition with fewer expectations, it is better for you. Because if you go with expectations, you are already in the future; you are not in the present. You have to focus on what you need to do at that very particular moment, ” the experienced skeet shooter told SAI Media.

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Two Olympics, including being the first Indian skeet shooter to qualify for the Olympics at Rio in 2016 – exactly ten years back,

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“We are preparing very well for the Asian Games. There is a whole team here at our shotgun camp at the Dr. Karni Singh Range (KSSR). SAI has arranged everything for us - we have Strength and Conditioning coaches, physios, our foreign coach Riccardo Filippelli, our head coach Amrinder Singh Cheema, and all other staff are here. I think it is a very useful camp for preparation, and it will work, Inshallah, at the Asian Games, ” Mairaj continued.

Mairaj is a part of the preparatory camp for shotgun shooters prior to the Asian Games. The 15-day camp is scheduled until September 14. A total of 12 shooters (six in trap and six in skeet – including Mairaj) are training at Dr. KSSR. The shotgun events start September 21 at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City, Japan.

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A notable presence in the Indian shotgun hall of fame, the 50-year-old Mairaj, who started off his journey in 1994, predicts a bright next four years for the country in the sport. “I think skeet and trap, if we talk about shotgun, both have come up very well, and in the coming time it will become even better,” Mairaj continued to SAI Media.

Mairaj’s CV is illustrious. He has performed at the highest level for over three decades in the sport – and still relishes every little support being given to help him in his career.

“The platforms that the Indian Government, the Sports Ministry and SAI have created at this moment, programs and platforms such as Khelo India, are going to be very important for the coming generation. Unfortunately, we didn't have all these programmes in our time, so maybe we lost a little time in winning Olympic or World Cup medals. But in the coming time, the platform will be very big for the Indian team, and I think the Indian team will be the best team in the coming four years — in trap, skeet and also rifle and pistol. Neeru Dhanda, who recently won a historic gold in trap at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2026 in Lonato, was a part of the Khelo India platform and was also a part of the Bhopal Academy, ” added Mairaj. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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