Asian Games 2026: Manu Francis, Prince Noble win silver in sailing as India’s overall medal tally reaches 62

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 1 (ANI): Indian sailors Manu Francis and Prince Noble clinched the silver medal in the men's skiff event at the Asian Games 2026 here on Thursday, helping India take its overall medal tally to 62 at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

The Indian duo finished second behind China after completing nine races with 23 points, while Hong Kong secured the bronze medal, according to ESPN.

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Manu and Prince, who compete together in the 49er class, produced a consistent campaign and also won one of the nine races on their way to the silver medal.

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The medal was India's first in sailing at the ongoing Asian Games and took its overall tally in the sport to 24 medals, including one gold, nine silver and 14 bronze.

India's first sailing gold at the Asian Games came at the 1982 New Delhi edition, when Farokh Tarapore and Zarir Karanjia topped the podium.

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For Manu and Prince, the Asian Games silver caps a steady rise in the 49er class. The duo, who are relatives and childhood friends from Kerala, began sailing at the grassroots level before training at the National Sailing School in Bhopal and the Muziris Yachting Club, according to a release from SAI Media.

They later continued their development through the Army Yachting Node after joining the Indian Army.

The pair had won bronze at the 2022 Asian Sailing Championship in Abu Dhabi and at the 2023 Asian Sailing Championships in Pattaya. They also finished first in the Yachting Association of India's Asian Games Selection Trial-II in Mumbai in January this year.

Earlier on Thursday, India secured its second wrestling medal of the Games after Nitesh Siwach stormed into the men's Greco-Roman 97kg final with a 9-0 victory over Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar.

Nitesh, an Asian Championships silver medallist earlier this year, will fight for gold against the winner of the semifinal between Iran's Mehdi Balihamzehdeh and Japan's Yuri Nakazato.

Mansi, meanwhile, lost 0-6 to Japan's two-time world champion Nonoka Ozaki in the women's 62kg semifinal and will compete in the bronze medal bout.

India also secured a women's team squash bronze after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinal, while the men's sepaktakraw team confirmed a medal by defeating Vietnam 2-0 in the quadrant Group A match.

In archery, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru advanced to the compound men's individual semifinals after defeating Chen Chieh-lun, while Chikitha Taniparthi's women's individual campaign ended with a narrow 143-144 quarterfinal defeat to Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah.

India also had mixed fortunes in judo, with Yamini Mourya entering the women's 57kg repechage after her quarterfinal defeat, while other Indian athletes continued their campaigns across disciplines.

With the sailing silver, India had won 62 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Games at the time of writing -- 10 gold, 22 silver and 30 bronze. (ANI)

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