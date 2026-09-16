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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026 medallists get direct entry to 2027 World Boxing Championships: BFI

Asian Games 2026 medallists get direct entry to 2027 World Boxing Championships: BFI

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ANI
Updated At : 06:52 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Asian Games 2026 medallists will get an automatic opportunity to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with direct entry to the 2027 World Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan, which will serve as the first qualifying event for the quadrennial Games, according to a press release.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has released an expansive selection policy focused on qualifying the maximum number of boxers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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The policy lays down a four-stage pathway based on the qualification system developed by World Boxing and approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

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According to the World Boxing criteria, the 2027 World Boxing Championships will be the first qualifying event, followed by the Asian Qualifier in China and two World Qualifying Tournaments in 2028.

The BFI has published the Selection Criteria for 2027-28 in continuation of the selection criteria issued on December 8, 2025, in accordance with the above qualification system.

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The details have been published to maintain fairness and transparency throughout the selection process.

“Asian Games 2026 medallists will be selected as the main entry in their respective weight categories. The gold medallists of the 10th Elite National Championships shall serve as the reserve entry in that weight category,” said the circular issued by the BFI.

According to the circular, for weight categories in which India has not won a medal at the Asian Games 2026, as well as for LA 2028 Olympic weight categories that were not part of the Asian Games 2026, the gold medallist of the 10th Elite National Championships shall be selected as the main entry.

Boxers who reach the quota bout round but fail to win a quota place at the World Championships will receive direct entry to the Asian Qualifiers. The remaining slots will be filled through a Ranking Selection Trial among the Elite National Campers, after the boxers have entered the National Coaching Camp through the dedicated pathways.

A similar process will be followed for the two World Qualifying Tournaments in 2028, to be held in Italy and Hungary.

“This policy has been framed to give our boxers a clear and structured route to Los Angeles 2028, built around consistent performance at the National Coaching Camp and at World Boxing’s qualification events,” said BFI President Ajay Singh.

The National Coaching Camp will start with the medallist of the 10th Elite National Championships, Asian Games medallists and any wild cards to be selected by the BFI Selection Committee, as per the provisions mentioned in the policy.

For the non-Olympic weight categories, the gold medallist of the 10th Elite National Championships will serve as a main entry to the 2027 World Championships, while the silver medallist will serve as the reserve. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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