Asian Games 2026: Mirabai to Preeti, CWG stars aiming for podium glory in Aichi-Nagoya

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): As India set begin its campaign at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, several athletes who delivered medal-winning performances at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 will be among the country’s key medal hopes in Japan.

The Indian contingent will feature a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talents, with athletes from weightlifting, athletics, boxing and judo carrying the momentum of their Commonwealth Games performances into the continental showpiece. India finished its Glasgow CWG campaign with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

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Here are some of India's top medal contenders at Asian Games who impressed at CWG 2026:

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Mirabai Chanu – Women’s 48kg Weightlifting

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu remains one of India's biggest medal prospects in weightlifting. The Manipuri lifter clinched gold in the women's 48kg category at Glasgow 2026, continuing her strong record at the Commonwealth Games. Chanu has been a consistent performer on the global stage, having won silver at the Tokyo Olympics and multiple medals at World Championships. Her experience and ability to deliver under pressure make her a strong contender in Aichi-Nagoya.

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Murali Sreeshankar – Men’s Long Jump

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar added another major medal to his career by winning silver at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. He produced an effort of 8.09 metres in the final to finish behind Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle. Sreeshankar, who has crossed the eight-metre mark consistently in international competitions, will look to challenge for a podium finish at the Asian Games.

Preeti Pawar – Women’s 54kg Boxing

Boxer Preeti Pawar emerged as one of India's brightest performers at Glasgow 2026 after winning gold in the women’s 54kg category. Pawar, who has represented India at major international events, will aim to continue the country’s strong boxing tradition at the Asian Games. The Indian boxing contingent enjoyed a successful CWG campaign, winning multiple medals across categories.

Jadumani Singh – Men’s 55kg Boxing

Jadumani Singh secured a silver medal in the men’s 55kg boxing category at Glasgow 2026. The young boxer will be aiming to convert his Commonwealth success into a strong showing against Asia’s top fighters, where boxing remains one of India’s key medal-winning disciplines.

Lovlina Borgohain – Women’s 75kg Boxing

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain added another medal to her international career by winning silver in the women’s 75kg boxing category at the Commonwealth Games. The Assam-born boxer has consistently featured among India’s top performers in global competitions and will be looking to secure another major medal at the Asian Games.

Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m and 10000m Athletics

Distance runner Gulveer Singh strengthened India's athletics hopes by winning silver in the men’s 10,000m and adding a bronze medal in the 5000m at Glasgow 2026. Known for his endurance and consistency in long-distance events, Gulveer will be one of India's leading track athletes in Aichi-Nagoya.

Asmita Dey – Women’s 48kg Judo

Asmita Dey created history by winning gold in the women’s 48kg judo category at Glasgow 2026. Her performance added momentum to India’s growing presence in judo and she will aim to replicate her Commonwealth success at the Asian Games.

India will look to build on their record-breaking medal haul at Hangzhou 2023 when the 20th Asian Games get underway in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday (September 19), with a strong contingent featuring Olympic medallists and reigning champions across several disciplines.

The Games will run from September 19 to October 4, with athletes from 45 countries and regions competing across 43 sports and 469 medal events. Japan will host the continental multi-sport event for the third time, having previously staged it in Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994, according to Olympics.com.

India finished fourth in the Hangzhou medal standings with 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, and will be aiming to maintain that momentum in Japan.

The Indian contingent will feature five individual Olympic medallists despite the withdrawal of defending javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra due to an ankle injury. PV Sindhu will spearhead the badminton campaign, while Mirabai Chanu leads the weightlifting contingent.

Hooting will feature Manu Bhaker, Lovlina Borgohain will compete in boxing, and Aman Sehrawat will represent India in wrestling.

India's boxers will arrive after a record-breaking Commonwealth Games campaign, where they secured 10 medals, including seven gold. Athletics is expected to be a major part of India's campaign, with more than 70 track and field athletes set to compete.

Gulveer Singh, Tejaswin Shankar and Olympian Sarvesh Kushare are among the names to watch, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor will aim to extend his dominance in the shot put after winning the title at the previous two editions. India will also seek to defend its men's and women's titles in cricket and kabaddi, along with the men's hockey crown.

In men's cricket, Shreyas Iyer will lead the title defence in the T20 competition, with teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also included in the squad. The women's team, also defending champions, will be led by T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Hockey will carry added significance, with the men's and women's tournaments serving as qualification events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The winners of both competitions will secure direct Olympic qualification.

India will also have opportunities to earn LA 2028 quota places in archery, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis.

In squash, young Anahat Singh will return after contributing to India's women's team bronze at Hangzhou 2023. She also won a mixed doubles bronze alongside Abhay Singh, and will be among the players expected to feature prominently in India's campaign. (ANI)

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