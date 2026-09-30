Asian Games 2026: Neeru-Kynan qualify for mixed trap team final

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): Indian trap shooting Asian Games gold medalist Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Cheani marched into the final of the mixed trap team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Wednesday.

Neeru and Kynan qualified for the four-team title clash with a total of 136, finishing behind China, Qatar and Iran. The title clash is set for 11 AM IST, as per ESPN.

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Neeru produced a dominant performance to win the women's individual trap gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday, securing India's fifth gold of the Aichi-Nagoya Games after topping both qualification and the final.

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Neeru maintained her composure in rainy conditions to finish on top of the eight-shooter final with a score of 26, according to ESPN. China's Sun Yunong and Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik finished with 21 points each, while Qatar's Ray Bassil took fourth place with 16 points.

Neeru's historic gold medal win marked a landmark moment for Indian shooting as she became the country's first woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting. She also set an Asian record on her Games debut in qualification, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with 28.

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Earlier on Tuesday, Neeru had also won silver alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer in the women's trap team event. India finished with 328 points, behind gold medallists China (346), while Kuwait took bronze with 325.

Neeru was India's top performer in the team event, scoring 118 out of 125.

Earlier, Indian archers were absolutely clinical in the title clash against China, beating them 238-234. India maintained their lead right from the first rotation, giving Jyothi Surekha Vennam her fourth Asian Games gold and a first Asiad gold medal to Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep.

This is India's seventh gold at the Asian Games and takes the tally to 53 medals, including 21 silvers and 25 bronze medals. They equalled South Korea's world record of 238, set in 2014, to secure the gold. (ANI)

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