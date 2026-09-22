DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: North Korea sweep India 3-0 in women’s TT quarterfinal

Asian Games 2026: North Korea sweep India 3-0 in women’s TT quarterfinal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:57 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): India’s women’s table tennis team have been knocked out of the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a 0-3 defeat against North Korea in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Sreeja Akula was the first Indian player in action and faced Kim Kum Yong in the opening match of the tie. Kim took the first game 11-7 before maintaining her advantage to win the next two games 11-6, 11-5, giving North Korea a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

India then looked to Yashaswini Ghorpade to level the tie against Pyon Song Gyong. Yashaswini, who had impressed throughout the tournament after coming into the team in place of Manika Batra, struggled against the North Korean player.

Advertisement

Pyon won the opening two games 11-4 and 11-3 to put North Korea within one match of victory. Yashaswini fought back in the third game, but Pyon closed out the match by winning the fourth game 11-6 to make it 2-0 in North Korea’s favour.

With India needing a win to stay alive in the tie, Diya Chitale took on Cha Su Yong in the third match.

Advertisement

Diya fought hard but Cha took the opening game 11-9. The North Korean then won the second game 11-7 before sealing the match with an 11-8 victory in the third game.

The 3-0 win sent North Korea into the women’s team semifinals, while India’s campaign in the women’s team event came to an end.

Earlier on Tuesday, India rallied from behind to defeat Thailand 3-2 in a thrilling women’s team table tennis Round of 16 tie, with Sreeja Akula sealing the win in the deciding match.

Notably, India’s men’s team had also suffered a 0-3 defeat against South Korea in their quarterfinal, bringing an end to India’s team campaigns in table tennis at the Asian Games 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts