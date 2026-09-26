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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Packed Day 8 awaits India with gold medal clashes in squash, athletics

Asian Games 2026: Packed Day 8 awaits India with gold medal clashes in squash, athletics

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ANI
Updated At : 10:02 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 26 (ANI): The Indian contingent is set for a packed Day 8 at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, with a host of medal events, finals and crucial qualification contests scheduled across multiple disciplines.

The action begins in the early hours, with Kamali Moorthy taking on Singapore's Camille Marie in the women's shortboard Round 2 at 3:58 AM IST at Long Beach, Tahara. At 4:00 AM, race walkers Priyanka and Manju Rani will compete in the women's marathon race walk final.

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India's archers will also begin their campaign early, with Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam and Kushal Dalal featuring in the men's compound team elimination round against the UAE, while the women's compound team takes on Mongolia. Surfers Sugar Shanti Banarse and Sivaraj Babu will also be in action, while India's Sepaktakraw team faces the Republic of Korea at 5:30 AM.

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At 6:00 AM, equestrian riders Hriday Chheda and Jai Sud will compete in the individual dressage final. Badminton will see Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand take on Malaysia in the women's doubles quarterfinals, while Dhruv and Tanisha face China's Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping in the mixed doubles.

India's shooting contingent will also be in action, with Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat competing in the 25m pistol precision qualification from 6:10 AM. Trap shooters Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj, Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat will follow at 6:30 AM.

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Kurash athletes Sangita and Bharti will begin their campaign at 6:30 AM, while India's recurve and compound mixed teams will compete in archery from 7:30 AM.

The morning session will also see India's sailors compete at the Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor, while decathletes Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad continue their gruelling 10-event campaign. The duo will compete in the 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and 1500m across the day.

CA Bhavani Devi and the women's sabre fencing team will take on Indonesia from 8:20 AM. Indian athletes will also compete in the 400m hurdles heats and long jump qualification rounds, with Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Yashas Palaksha, Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan among those in action.

Badminton stars PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda will face tough opposition in the women's singles quarterfinals, with Sindhu drawn against China's Chen Yufei and Hooda facing Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur will then compete in the women's 69kg final Group A at 10:00 AM.

Squash will offer two major gold-medal opportunities for India. Abhay Singh will face Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final at 12:30 PM, while Anahat Singh will take on Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final at 1:30 PM.

In team sports, India's men's volleyball team will face Vietnam at 12:30 PM, while the women's hockey team will take on Singapore in a Pool B encounter at 3:30 PM. Indian boxers Ankush, Parveen, Sachin and Narender will also be involved in their respective quarterfinal bouts.

Athletics will take centre stage in the evening, with Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan Edapilly competing in the women's long jump final at 3:25 PM. Harita Bhadra and Unnati Aiyappa Bolland will line up in the women's 200m final, followed by Animesh Kujur in the men's 200m final.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare and Adarsh Ram Jothi Shankar will contest the men's high jump final, while Nandhini Kongan will compete in the women's 100m hurdles final.

Parul Chaudhary and Ankita will then compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase final, before India's women's 4x100m relay team brings the day's athletics action towards a close.

With medal opportunities in squash, athletics, weightlifting, equestrian and race walking, along with high-stakes contests in badminton, archery, shooting and team sports, Day 8 promises to be one of the busiest days yet for the Indian contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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