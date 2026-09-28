DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:17 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 28 (ANI): Indian Kurash athlete Pincky Balhara secured her second Asian Games medal, losing her women's 78 kg semifinal against South Korea's Mo Sumin at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Pincky, a 2018 Asian Games silver medalist, secured India's third-ever Asian Games medal in the discipline, losing to 2026 Asian Championships gold medallist Sumin by 0-5.

Advertisement

Pincky trailed throughout the match, with an early warning, and after that, she managed a 'chala' (half point/throw). Sumin managed to upgrade the 'chala' to 'yonbosh' (full point, short of instant win) with yet another warning, giving Pincky a 'dakki' (two warnings, one short of DQ). The Indian eventually had to settle for a bronze.

Advertisement

This is India's 38th medal at the Asian Games, having won four gold medals, 16 silvers and adding the 18th bronze to the contingent's tally.

India's third-ever medal in Kurash at the Asian Games was confirmed on Monday after Pincky secured a place in the women's 78 kg semifinal, beating South Korea's Lim Garam by a 3-0 scoreline in the women's 78 kg quarterfinal, as per ESPN.

Advertisement

Indian Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain confirmed yet another boxing medal for the nation at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, beating 2010 Asiad bronze medallist Seong Suyeon of South Korea in the women's 75 kg quarterfinal at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Lovlina outclassed Seong by 5-0 via unanimous decision, as per ESPN.

Both Lovlina and Seong were not playing defence in the first round, raining punches on each other, with the Indian getting the edge and judges voting 10-9 in her favour, giving her the round 5-0.

In the second round, Seong came out swinging, but Lovlina stepped away and countered her punches well. Lovlina also connected some jabs to South Korea's jaw, taking the second round by 5-0 as well, with Lovlina leading 20-18.

Lovlina was rampant in the third round, hammering Seong with quick 1-2s and the former bronze medalist was left dazed. The judges ruled in favour of Lovlina in the final round by 5-0, with the final score being 30-27. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts