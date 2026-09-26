DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: PM Modi congratulates kabaddi teams, Prachi Choudhary, Tajinderpal Toor on medal-winning performances

Asian Games 2026: PM Modi congratulates kabaddi teams, Prachi Choudhary, Tajinderpal Toor on medal-winning performances

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:47 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Indian athletes for winning medals in their respective disciplines in the ongoing Asian Games.

PM Modi congratulated India's men's kabaddi team on retaining the Asian Games gold medal, praising their determination and saying their success would inspire the next generation of players. He also extended his best wishes to the team for its future endeavours.

Advertisement

"Champions once again! Congratulations to our Men’s Kabaddi Team on retaining the Asian Games Gold. Their determination has brought immense pride to the nation. Their success will also motivate several upcoming players. Best wishes to the entire team for their future endeavor," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

Advertisement

PM Modi also congratulated India's women's kabaddi team on winning gold at the Asian Games, praising their courage, composure and teamwork in the thrilling final. He said the victory made the nation proud and wished the team continued success.

"What a thrilling final and a magnificent Gold for the Women’s Kabaddi Team! Congratulations to our players. The team has displayed remarkable courage, composure and teamwork. India is proud of our Kabaddi champions. Best wishes for many more successes ahead," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

Advertisement

PM Modi hailed Prachi Choudhary on winning the bronze medal in the women's 400m at the Asian Games, praising her performance and wishing her success in her future endeavours.

"Congratulations to Prachi Choudhary on winning the Bronze medal in the Women’s 400m at the Asian Games. Her excellent run has earned India a memorable place on the podium. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead," he wrote in another X post.

The Prime Minister also lauded Tajinderpal Singh Toor on winning silver in the men's shot put at the Asian Games, praising his impressive performance, focus and perseverance. He also highlighted Toor's consistent success and called the medal a fitting addition to his remarkable Asian Games record.

"A splendid performance by @Tajinder_Singh3! Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in the Men’s Shot Put at the Asian Games with an impressive throw. Tajinderpal has consistently brought laurels to the nation through his focus and perseverance. Another Asian Games medal is a fitting addition to his remarkable journey. Wishing him many more successes ahead," PM Modi wrote in another X post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts