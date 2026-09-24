Asian Games 2026: Poor outings for Indian contingent in Canoe Sprint

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 24 (ANI): India produced some dissappointing performances in Canoe Sprint at day five of the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday.

In the men's kayak four 500 m final, the Indian quartet of Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam and Arun Singh finished seventh out of nine, clocking timings of 1:28.982. South Korea, China and Japan took home the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

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Coming to the Canoe Sprint men's double 500 m final A, the duo of Gyaneshwor Singh and Raju Rawat finished 9th with a timing of 1:56.121.

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In the women's competition, Megha Pradeep finished fourth (out of five) in the women's canoe single 200 m semifinal and was eliminated. She clocked the timings of 51.093.

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Also, the duo of Soniya Devi-Parvathy Geetha was dissappointing in the women's kayak double 500 m semifinal, finishing at the bottom spot with timings of 2:01.020.

Coming to rowing, India's Gurbani Kaur, Poonam, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam and Aleena Anto achieved a sixth-place finish in the women's four final, clocking timings of 6:55.32. China took home the gold (6:34.87, followed by Uzbekistan with silver and Vietnam with bronze.

Earlier, Roshibina Devi secured her second consecutive silver medal at the Asian Games, losing to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's sanda 60 kg final at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday.

Roshibina, also a 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist, lost both her rounds by a 0-5 scoreline, and the Chinese opponent sealed the match 2-0, as per ESPN.

Having already won a 2018 Asian Games bronze, Roshibina becomes the first Indian woman to win three back-to-back medals in Wushu at the Asian Games.

Roshibina enjoyed an impressive run in Japan, which included beating 2023 world champion, Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Roshibina defeated Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to secure her place in the title clash.

This is India's 14th medal at the ongoing event, having already won a gold, adding the sixth silver to the tally. India has also won seven bronze medals so far.

Earlier, the rowing pairing of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's double sculls final on Thursday.

The duo clocked a time of 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds short of China's gold medalists Yi Xudi / Nie Yide and 2.76 seconds behind the silver medalists Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin, as per ESPN.

Satnam-Salman maintained the second position at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but fell away towards the end. At one point, they were just half a second behind the Chinese pair.

In men's singles sculls competitions, Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Balraj managed to stay second at 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks, but later found himself outdone by Shakhboz Kholmurzaev of Uzbekistan and Tatsuya Sakurama of Japan during the final 500 m stretch, and he lost the medal.

Balraj maintained a five-second lead over Sakurama ahead of the final stretch but finished eight seconds short of him, clocking timings of 6:54.80, 15 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhiwei Deng of China. (ANI)

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