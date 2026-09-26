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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Prachi claims 400m bronze; Parul, Karthik miss out on medals

Asian Games 2026: Prachi claims 400m bronze; Parul, Karthik miss out on medals

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ANI
Updated At : 07:37 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 26 (ANI): India added another athletics medal to its Asian Games 2026 tally as Prachi clinched bronze in the women's 400m final with a time of 53.21 seconds.

Bahrain's Salma Naser claimed the gold medal with a Games Record time of 49.20 seconds, while Iran's Zahra Zarei Manoujan took silver after clocking 52.38 seconds. India's Kiran finished fifth in 53.41 seconds.

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In the men's 400m final, India's Vishal TK finished fifth with a time of 45.48 seconds. Thailand's Joshua Atkinson won the gold medal after clocking 44.90 seconds.

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Meanwhile, India missed out on a medal in the women's 1500m final, with Parul Chaudhary and Pooja finishing fourth and sixth, respectively.

Parul clocked a personal best of 4:09.46 to finish fourth, while Pooja crossed the finish line in 4:16.78. Bahrain's Nelly Korir clinched the women's 1500m gold with a Games Record time of 4:04.50.

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While, India's Karthik Unnikrishnan finished sixth in the men's triple jump final with a best effort of 16.02m.

China's Wen Su clinched the gold medal with a Games Record jump of 17.42m, while Japan's Manato Miyao took silver with 16.77m and China's Ma Yinglong secured bronze with 16.75m.

India's Praveen Chithravel, meanwhile, finished without a valid mark (NM). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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