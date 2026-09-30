Asian Games 2026: President Murmu congratulates Indian athletes on Day 10 medal haul

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated Indian athletes for winning medals on Day 10 in the ongoing Asian Games in Japan.

President Murmu congratulated Pooja on winning bronze in the women’s high jump at the Asian Games 2026, praising her skill, determination and impressive performance while wishing her continued success.

Advertisement

"Warm congratulations to Pooja on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s High Jump at the Asian Games 2026. Your impressive performance demonstrates your skill and determination. May you keep raising the bar and reach greater heights," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

Advertisement

Warm congratulations to Pooja on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s High Jump at the Asian Games 2026. Your impressive performance demonstrates your skill and determination. May you keep raising the bar and reach greater heights. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 29, 2026

President Murmu also congratulated Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi on winning bronze in the men’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2026, wishing them continued success and greater achievements for the nation.

"I congratulate Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi on securing the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 4x400m Relay at the Asian Games 2026. May this achievement inspire you to continue striving for excellence and bringing greater laurels to the nation," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

Advertisement

I congratulate Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi on securing the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 4x400m Relay at the Asian Games 2026. May this achievement inspire you to continue striving for excellence and bringing greater laurels… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 29, 2026

President Murmu hailed Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj on winning gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2026, highlighting India’s historic first gold in the ongoing event and saying the achievement would inspire young girls to dream big.

"I am delighted to extend my warm congratulations to Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 4x400m Relay at the Asian Games 2026. This historic victory has brought India its first-ever Gold in this event at the Asian Games. Every Indian feels proud hearing the National Anthem after such a triumph. Memories of the golden moment will be cherished for years to come. This achievement will inspire many young girls to dream big," President Murmu wrote in another X post.

I am delighted to extend my warm congratulations to Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 4x400m Relay at the Asian Games 2026. This historic victory has brought India its first-ever Gold in this event at the… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 29, 2026

President Murmu also lauded Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvalli Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra on winning bronze in the mixed 4x100m relay at the Asian Games 2026, praising their teamwork and speed while wishing them continued success.

Warm congratulations to Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvalli Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra on winning the Bronze Medal in the Mixed 4x100m Relay event at the Asian Games 2026. Your strong teamwork and high speed have done the nation proud. May you continue to… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 29, 2026

"Warm congratulations to Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvalli Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra on winning the Bronze Medal in the Mixed 4x100m Relay event at the Asian Games 2026. Your strong teamwork and high speed have done the nation proud. May you continue to inspire young athletes with your dedication and excellence," President Murmu wrote in an X post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)