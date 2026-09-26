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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: President Murmu, Mandaviya hail India's historic kabaddi golden sweep

Asian Games 2026: President Murmu, Mandaviya hail India's historic kabaddi golden sweep

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ANI
Updated At : 06:42 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu congratulated India's men's kabaddi team for winning gold and defending its Asian Games title, while praising both the men's and women's teams for securing a golden sweep.

President Murmu lauded their skill, composure, resilience and teamwork behind the double triumph.

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India produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Iran 40-34 and clinch the gold medal in the men's kabaddi competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday.

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"My heartiest congratulations to our Men’s Kabaddi Team on winning the Gold Medal at the Asian Games 2026 and successfully defending the title. With the Women’s Team also securing Gold, India has achieved a golden sweep in Kabaddi. This historic double triumph reflects the teams’ skill, composure, resilience and exceptional teamwork, which carried them through to victory," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the Indian men's kabaddi team for securing a historic ninth Asian Games gold medal after defeating Iran 40-34 in the final.

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"Absolute domination on the mat! The Indian Men’s Kabaddi Team secures a historic 9th Asian Games Gold with a thrilling 40-34 victory over Iran. Proud of our champions!" Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

Mandaviya also lauded the Indian women's kabaddi team on winning gold at the Asian Games 2026, praising them for successfully defending their title after defeating Iran in the final.

"GOLD FOR BHARAT!🥇Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team on successfully defending their Asian Games title, defeating Iran in a Gold Medal Match at the Asian Games 2026," he wrote in another X post.

India clinched their third gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 after the women's kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-34 in a closely fought final on Saturday, successfully defending the title they won at the Hangzhou edition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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