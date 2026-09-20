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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: President Murmu, PM Modi congratulate Indian shooters for silver medal

Asian Games 2026: President Murmu, PM Modi congratulate Indian shooters for silver medal

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ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan after her silver medal-winning performance in the women's 10m air rifle individual event at the Asian Games 2026. The leaders also lauded Elavenil, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod for securing silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event.

"Hearty congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan on securing Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual event at the Asian Games 2026. Your outstanding performance has brought honour to the nation. I convey my best wishes to you for greater achievements in future," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a  post on X.

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The President earlier congratulated the team that won a silver medal in shooting.

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The Prime Minister also lauded the performance of the shooters.  "Indian shooters keep making us proud! Congrats to Elavenil Valarivan for winning a Silver Medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women Individual event at the Asian Games. This was her second medal of the day, making this even more special. My best wishes to her for the endeavours ahead: PM," the PMO said in a post on X.

"Hardwork and teamwork lead to an outstanding result! Proud of Sonam Uttam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa K Vinod for winning the Silver Medal at the Asian Games 2026 in 10m Air Rifle Women’s event. Their success will inspire several athletes in the coming times:PM," PMO said in another post on X.

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Elavenil won the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle individual final, finishing behind Japan's Hinata Taichi, while South Korea's Ban Hyojin secured the bronze medal.

Earlier, Elavenil, Sonam and Vidarsa opened India's medal account at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 by securing silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event.

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a strong outing across multiple events at the Asian Games 2026. The women's cricket team reached the gold medal match after defeating Bangladesh in the semi-final, while the men's hockey team defeated Indonesia 13-1 and the women's hockey team thrashed Uzbekistan 19-0.

Indian table tennis teams registered wins over Indonesia and Singapore, while the women's badminton team defeated Kazakhstan 3-0. In other events, Suchika Tariyal secured a medal in MMA, Rishabh Das finished sixth in the men's 100m backstroke final, and Indian athletes also competed in wushu, teqball and swimming events. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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