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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Quimcy Dsouza misses women’s singles bronze in teqball after defeat to Japan’s Sakamoto 

Asian Games 2026: Quimcy Dsouza misses women’s singles bronze in teqball after defeat to Japan’s Sakamoto 

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ANI
Updated At : 07:52 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): Indian teqball player Quimcy Dsouza missed out on a women's singles bronze medal after suffering a 2-0 defeat to home favourite Yuina Sakamoto in a closely contested match.

Sakomoto prevailed 12-11, 12-11 in a match that saw both games go down to the wire, leaving Dsouza to rue several missed opportunities.

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The Indian had chances to take control of the contest, holding set point in the opening game before Sakamoto fought back.

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Dsouza also established a lead in the second game and even saved a match point with a winning serve, but was unable to close out the contest as Sakamoto capitalised on crucial errors at the decisive moments.

However, Dsouza will have another opportunity to claim a medal as she is set to compete in the mixed doubles bronze medal match alongside Mohamed Anas Beg.

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The Indian pair will look to bounce back and finish their campaign on the podium.

Earlier, Dsouza lost the semifinals in the women's singles teqball event on Saturday.

Dsouza topped Group A after securing wins over opponents from Japan and Cambodia.

In the semifinals, she was pitted against Indonesia's Sumaya, losing to her 1-2. The Indian sealed the first set 12-7, following which the Indonesian won back-to-back games 9-12, 7-12. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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