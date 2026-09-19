Nagoya [Japan], September 19 (ANI): India’s Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza lost the semifinals in the women's singles teqball event on Saturday and will be competing in the bronze medal match.

Dsouza topped Group A after securing wins over opponents from Japan and Cambodia and will face Indonesia’s Sumaya in the semi-final on Saturday, booking her slot in the semifinals.

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In the semifinals, she was pitted against Indonesia's Sumaya, losing to her 1-2. The Indian sealed the first set 12-7, following which the Indonesian won back-to-back games 9-12, 7-12.

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Earlier, Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg defeated the Philippines’ Abulencia Jhoana and Agustin Prince 2–0 in the Teqball mixed doubles repechage to qualify for the bronze medal match on Friday.

The Indian duo will now continue their bid for a podium finish on Sunday. The Dsouza-Beg duo won the first set of the repechage 12–3 and then won the second set 12–6 to secure a straight-set victory.

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Earlier, Dsouza and Beg lost to Vietnam’s Gian Nghi Trinh and Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen in the mixed doubles quarter-finals. The Indian pair were beaten 0-2 in straight sets after struggling to find their rhythm in the opening set, as they were defeated 12-7. They showed greater resistance in the second but could not force a deciding game as the Vietnamese pair won the second set 12-10. (ANI)

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