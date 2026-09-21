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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Roshibina, Aryan advance to Wushu QFs; Srihari bow out of backstroke final

Asian Games 2026: Roshibina, Aryan advance to Wushu QFs; Srihari bow out of backstroke final

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ANI
Updated At : 04:37 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 21 (ANI): Indian wushu players Roshibina Devi and Aryan advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective events in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 after securing victories in their bouts on Monday in Aichi-Nagoya.

Roshibina progressed to the quarterfinals of the women's 60kg event after defeating Bangladesh's Most Khatun. The Indian wushu player, who already has two Asian Games medals, a silver at Hangzhou and a bronze in Jakarta, will compete on Tuesday evening for a place in the semifinals.

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Meanwhile, Aryan advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's 56kg category after beating Afghanistan's Shahzada Safi 2-0. He will next compete on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals.

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Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished eighth in the men's 50m backstroke final, clocking 25.52 seconds. China's Xu Jiayu won the race with a Games record time of 24.04 seconds.

Earlier, India registered a dominant 3-0 victory over Bangladesh in the men's badminton team event at the Asian Games 2026, with Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth winning their respective singles matches.

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Lakshya Sen gave India a perfect start, defeating Ayman Ibn Jaman 21-4, 21-12 in the opening match. The Indian shuttler comfortably dominated the contest to put India ahead 1-0.

Ayush Shetty extended India's lead with another commanding performance, beating Gourab Singha 21-4, 21-13 in the second match.

With India needing one more win to seal the tie, experienced campaigner Kidambi Srikanth stepped up and delivered a straight-game victory against Al Amin Jumar. Srikanth won the match 21-15, 21-9 to complete India's 3-0 triumph. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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