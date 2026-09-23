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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Devi enters wushu final, assures India of at least silver

Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Devi enters wushu final, assures India of at least silver

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ANI
Updated At : 05:17 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 23 (ANI): Indian wushu player Roshibina Devi advanced to the women’s 60kg Sanda final at the 2026 Asian Games on Wednesday, assuring India of at least a silver medal and equalling the country’s best-ever performance in wushu at the Games.

Roshibina defeated Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to secure her place in the title clash, slated for tomorrow.

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Notably, Roshibina Devi was not part of the original squad selected for the Games. She earned her place after Divyanshi, who was initially picked, was ruled out due to injury. Roshibina, who won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games, is now assured of another medal and will compete for gold in the final.

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Roshibina will face China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the final tomorrow.

Roshibina Devi defeated Chu Man Sin in the women’s Sanda 60kg quarter-final at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall on Tuesday. The win helped Roshibina advance to the semi-finals and assured her of at least a bronze medal.

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On Wednesday, India added several medals to its tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. India currently stands at 13th spot in the medal standings with 12 medals to their name.

Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category, while the Indian men’s badminton team secured bronze after losing 3-1 to China in the semi-final.

In shooting, Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan clinched bronze in the women’s skeet team event, while Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh also won bronze in the men’s skeet team event.

In soft tennis, Jay Meena lost to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka but finished with a bronze medal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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