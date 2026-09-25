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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Sachin Siwach beats Mohammad Abu Jajeh, enters men's 60kg quarterfinals in boxing 

Asian Games 2026: Sachin Siwach beats Mohammad Abu Jajeh, enters men's 60kg quarterfinals in boxing 

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ANI
Updated At : 11:12 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 25 (ANI): Indian boxer Sachin Siwach advanced to the men's 60kg quarterfinals at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating former Asian champion and World Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Abu Jajeh of Jordan 4-1 in a split decision on Friday.

Sachin started cautiously in the opening round, with both boxers showing limited activity during the early exchanges. The Indian, however, landed the more effective punches, including a strong left hook towards the end of the round.

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Sachin edged the opening round 3-2 on the judges' scorecards.

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Both boxers increased their activity in the second round, with Sachin landing another strong left hook. Mohammad responded with a counter-punch and looked to make use of his reach advantage.

The round remained closely contested, with neither boxer establishing clear dominance. Sachin's punches, however, appeared to have the better connection as the Indian again got the nod from the judges, winning the round 4-1.

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Mohammad came out aggressively in the final round as he looked to turn the contest around, but the Jordanian struggled to land clean punches as fatigue began to show.

Sachin grew increasingly effective as the round progressed and maintained his composure in the closing stages. He eventually secured a 4-1 split-decision victory to book his place in the quarterfinals.

The Indian boxer will next face Japan's Shunsuke Kitamoto in the quarterfinal. Kitamoto is also a World Championships bronze medallist.

The quarterfinal bout is scheduled for the day after tomorrow. Sachin's victory adds to India's boxing campaign at the ongoing Asian Games, as the Indian contingent continues its push for medals across disciplines. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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