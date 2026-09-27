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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Sachin Siwach bows out in boxing quarters; India men’s volleyball team sweep Vietnam 3-0

Asian Games 2026: Sachin Siwach bows out in boxing quarters; India men’s volleyball team sweep Vietnam 3-0

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ANI
Updated At : 04:17 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 27 (ANI): Indian boxer Sachin Siwach suffered a 4-1 defeat against Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto in the men’s 60kg quarterfinal at the Asian Games on Sunday in Aichi-Nagoya.

Kitamoto secured the bout on the judges’ scorecards, with four judges awarding the contest 29-28 in favour of the Japanese boxer. The fifth judge scored the bout 29-28 for Siwach.

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Siwach made a strong comeback in the third round, winning it 4-1, but Kitamoto’s advantage in the opening two rounds proved decisive.

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Meanwhile, India registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Vietnam in their men’s volleyball Pool C clash.

India dominated the contest from the outset, winning the three sets 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 to seal a straight-sets victory over Vietnam.

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Earlier, Indian boxer Parveen Hooda confirmed another boxing medal for the nation, prevailing in the quarterfinal of the women's 65 kg competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday.

Parveen beat World Championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan after a 5-0 unanimous win.

Parveen, who had her 2022 Asian Games bronze rescinded due to a doping violation, has redeemed herself and has a chance to go for the gold. Parveen won her three rounds 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0, securing a dominant win over the Uzbek pugilist.

Ankush Panghal confirmed his country a medal in men's 80 kg boxing at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, beating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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