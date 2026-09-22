Asian Games 2026: SAI strengthens on-ground support for Indian contingent

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has strengthened its on-ground support for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 through a range of logistical and athlete-support measures.

Accoring to a press release, a dedicated Reception and Assistance Team, comprising representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), SAI and the Embassy of India in Japan, has been deployed at the airport to welcome arriving athletes, coaches and support staff, assist with arrival formalities, and provide refreshments and guidance for onward travel to Games venues and accommodation.

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SAI has also introduced several measures to facilitate the contingent’s participation:

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Transport for shooters: Transport services provided to support Indian shooters - travel to and from competition venues.

Medical team mobility: Cars have been arranged to enable medical teams to move efficiently between competition venues and provide timely assistance, the release said.

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Additional accommodation: Rooms have been arranged for coaches and support staff who could not be accommodated by the Organising Committee due to limited availability.

Working closely with the IOA, the Embassy of India and the Games Organising Committee, SAI is ensuring coordinated logistical, medical and operational support for the Indian contingent, enabling athletes to remain focused on their sporting commitments throughout the Games.

Meanwhile, India had a mixed day at the Asian Games, with the women’s table tennis team advancing to the quarterfinals after beating Thailand 3-2, while the men’s team suffered a 0-3 defeat to the Republic of Korea. In fencing, Taniksha Khatri advanced to the women’s individual epee quarterfinals after defeating Natpapat Sangngio, while Mitva Chaudhari exited after losing to Yang Jingwen. In badminton, India lost 3-1 to Japan in the women’s team quarterfinal. Sakshi Chaudhary progressed in boxing after defeating Philippines’ Aira Villegas in the women’s 51kg Round of 32.

In shooting, Anantjeet Singh Naruka was second, Mairaj Khan 23rd and Bhavtegh Singh Gill 35th after Day 2 of the men’s skeet qualification, while Raiza Dhillon was fifth, Parinaaz Dhaliwal ninth and Maheshwari Chauhan 16th in the women’s skeet qualification. Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final. India also registered a 63-31 win over South Korea in men’s kabaddi, while losing 0-3 to Malaysia in sepaktakraw.

In soft tennis, Aryan Thakur and Jay Meena recorded wins, while Aadhya Tiwari suffered a defeat. In swimming, Aryan Nehra finished fourth in the men’s 1500m freestyle final B, while India’s 4x100m medley relay team qualified for the final. Wushu’s Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam finished ninth in the women’s Nanquan final, while Alisha Choudhary exited the women’s -55kg kumite. In equestrian dressage, Ashish Limaye finished 13th, Arjan Nagra 23rd and Fouaad Mirza 26th. India’s eFootball pair of Shakeel Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo drew 0-0 with Uzbekistan in Group F. (ANI)

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