Asian Games 2026: Sarvesh Kushare wins High Jump silver, Parul Chaudhary bags Steeplechase bronze

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 27 (ANI): India added two more medals to its athletics tally at the Asian Games on Sunday, with Sarvesh Kushare winning silver in the men's high jump and Parul Chaudhary securing bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday.

Kushare cleared 2.25m to finish second in the men's high jump final. Chinese Taipei's Fu Chao-hsuan also cleared 2.25m but took the gold medal, while South Korea's Woo Sanghyeok claimed bronze with a best effort of 2.22m.

Advertisement

In the women's 3000m steeplechase, Parul produced a personal-best performance of 9:08.67 to clinch the bronze medal. Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won the gold medal after clocking 9:04.36, while Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui secured silver with a time of 9:06.82.

Advertisement

The two medals further strengthened India's showing in athletics at the ongoing continental competition.

While, India’s Ancy Sojan clinched the silver medal in the women’s long jump final at the Asian Games, finishing with a best effort of 6.53m in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday.

Advertisement

Sojan missed out on gold by just two centimetres, with China’s Huang Yingying taking the top spot with a jump of 6.55m. Another Chinese athlete, Tan Mengyi, won bronze with 6.46m, while India’s Shaili Singh finished fourth with a best effort of 6.42m.

India’s Tejaswin Shankar clinched the bronze medal in the decathlon at the Asian Games, finishing with an impressive total of 7,934 points.

Japan’s Yuma Maruyama won the gold medal with 8,123 points, while China’s Chen Xinghua secured silver with 8,012 points.

Shankar came close to retaining the silver medal he won at the previous Asian Games, but settled for bronze after a strong overall performance. His 7,934-point total also marked an improvement over his previous Asian Games performance.

The Indian athlete had crossed the 8,000-point mark earlier this year and came close to reaching the milestone again in the decathlon at the Asian Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)