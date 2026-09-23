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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Satnam-Salman, Balraj Panwar qualify for rowing finals

Asian Games 2026: Satnam-Salman, Balraj Panwar qualify for rowing finals

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ANI
Updated At : 06:47 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 23 (ANI): Indian rowers Satnam Singh, Salman Khan and Balraj Panwar advanced to the finals of their respective events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 after impressive performances on Wednesday.

Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured their place in the men's double sculls final after finishing second in their heat with a timing of 6:15.63 seconds.

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The Indian duo finished fourth overall across the two heats to book a spot in the final, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

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Meanwhile, Balraj Panwar qualified for Final A in the men's single sculls event after finishing third in his heat with a time of 6:52.84 seconds.

Panwar ended the heats fourth overall across the two races to secure his place in the medal race.

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The Indian rowing contingent will now look to convert these strong qualifying performances into podium finishes as the competition progresses at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent heads into Day 4 with another packed programme and several medal opportunities, with Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Manu Bhaker set to take centre stage.

India has won a total of seven medals, including one gold, four silver, and two bronze at the ongoing Asian Games 2026.

India’s Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam and Arun Singh secured qualification for the men’s kayak four 500m final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 after finishing third in their heat.The Indian quartet clocked 1:29.447 in Heat 1, finishing 5.594 seconds behind leaders China.

The third-place finish was enough to confirm their place in the final.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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