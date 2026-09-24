Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 24 (ANI): The pairing of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's double sculls final at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday.

The duo clocked a time of 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds short of gold medalist Chinese pair of Yi Xudi / Nie Yide and 2.76 seconds behind the silver medalists Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin, as per ESPN.

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Satnam-Salman maintained the second position at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but fell away towards the end. At one point, they were just half a second behind the Chinese pair.

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This is India's 13th medal at the ongoing event, having already won a gold, five silvers and now adding a seventh bronze to the tally.

In men's singles sculls competitions, Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Balraj managed to stay second at 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks, but later found himself outdone by Shakhboz Kholmurzaev of Uzbekistan and Tatsuya Sakurama of Japan during the final 500 m stretch, and he lost the medal.

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Balraj maintained a five-second lead over Sakurama ahead of the final stretch but finished eight seconds short of him, clocking timings of 6:54.80, 15 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhiwei Deng of China. (ANI)

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