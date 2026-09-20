Asian Games 2026: Shooter Elavenil dedicates silver to support staff, says, "They worked tirelessly..."

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): Following her Asian Games double silver medal win, Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan expressed happiness at getting a chance to make people close to her happy and dedicated her silver medals to her entire support staff for working tirelessly with her leading up to the continental showpiece.

In an impressive Women's 10m Air Rifle individual final, Elavenil produced consistent high-10s to shoot a total of 252.4. She pushed the contest to the final shot, finishing just 0.6 points behind Japan's Hinata Taichi, who took the gold medal with a new Asian Games record of 253.0. South Korea's Olympic champion Ban Hyojin took the bronze medal with a score of 230.4. She had also teamed up with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to secure the team Silver Medal, with a score of 1898.0.

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Speaking to ANI, she said about her medal win, "I think I am still letting it settle in, it is, it is very fresh, of course I did speak to my family, I spoke to my mentor, my coach, my psychologist, and I could see all happy faces over, and I am very grateful that I gave them the opportunity to be happy."

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Elavenil, said that while she had participated in two Olympics and an Asian Games prior to this win, she was never in a position to win a medal. On her Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020, Elavenil finished 16th in individual 10 m air rifle action, while she finished 12th in the mixed team event.

"I am very grateful that I have got the opportunity to play for my country today and win, win a medal for it," she added.

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Elavenil pointed out the tireless work of her support team leading up to the competition, making sure she was well-equipped in every aspect of her game and was at her best.

"It is to the support team that I have, I have (the medal dedication), I mean, they have been tirelessly working with me for the past few months, making sure that, you know, I was equipped with each and every aspect of my sport and that I am at my best on the given day. So, I think this goes out to my coach, my psychologist, my nutritionist, my mentor, my SNC (strength and conditioning) and the entire team that has been tirelessly working with me. I think this is for them," added Elavenil.

The shooter expressed faith in the Indian contingent, which has already booked two medals on the opening day, saying that they are going to do their absolute best.

"I am very sure has prepared very well, and they are going to be the epitome of their training, and I wish them all the very, very best of luck," she signed off.

In an impressive individual final, Elavenil produced consistent high-10s to shoot a total of 252.4. She pushed the contest to the final shot, finishing just 0.6 points behind Japan's Hinata Taichi, who took the gold medal with a new Asian Games record of 253.0. South Korea's Olympic champion Ban Hyojin took the bronze medal with a score of 230.4.

Earlier in the day, the Indian contingent opened the nation's medal account at the Games through the team event, which is decided by aggregate qualification scores. India posted a combined total of 1898.0 to secure second place on the podium.Sonam led the qualifying effort for India with an outstanding 634.1 to finish third, while Elavenil qualified in seventh place with 633.5. Vidarsa added a solid score of 630.4 to place 12th in the individual rankings and seal the team silver for India. (ANI)

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