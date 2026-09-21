Asian Games 2026: Sindhu-led badminton team, women cricketers, shooters headline India’s Sept 22 schedule

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 21 (ANI): Indian athletes will be in action across several disciplines on September 22 at the 2026 Asian Games, with the women’s cricket final, badminton quarter-finals and shooting events among the key highlights of the day.

The Indian women’s cricket team will face Sri Lanka in the final at the Korogi Athletic Park, with the match scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM JST (10:30 AM IST).

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In badminton, the Indian women’s team featuring PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa, Gayatri and others will take on hosts Japan in the quarter-final at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. The match is scheduled for 9:30 AM JST (6:00 AM IST).

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The men’s badminton team comprising Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik, Chirag and other players will also face Japan in the quarter-final later in the day. The match will start at 3:00 PM JST (11:30 AM IST).

Shooting will also be a major focus, with Parth Rakesh Mane and Elavenil Valarivan competing in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. The duo will take part in the qualification round at 9:45 AM JST (6:15 AM IST), followed by the final round at 11:55 AM JST (8:25 AM IST).

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Indian shooters will also compete in the Skeet events, with Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan featuring in the men’s individual and team qualification rounds. Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will participate in the women’s skeet qualification events.

Apart from these events, Indian athletes will compete in boxing, fencing, wushu, hockey, swimming, equestrian, karate, soft tennis, table tennis and esports during the day. The schedule is subject to change. (ANI)

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