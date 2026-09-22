Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continues her record-breaking spree, becoming the first-ever woman cricketer to complete 11,000 international runs.

During the Asian Games title clash against Sri Lanka, Mandhana unleashed yet another fantastic big match knock, scoring 79 off 45 balls, with five fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 175.56.

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Mandhana is the highest run-getter in women's T20Is, with 4,867 runs in 179 matches and 172 innings at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate of 127.47, including two centuries and 37 fifties, with a best score of 124.

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She is the sixth-highest run-getter in women's ODIs, with 5,411 runs in 120 matches and innings at an average of 47.88, with 14 centuries and 35 fifties, with a best score of 136.

In nine Tests, she has scored 788 runs at an average of 52.53, with two centuries and five fifties, and a best score of 149.

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Overall, in 308 matches and innings, she has scored 11,066 runs with 18 centuries to her name. She is the highest run-getter and century-scorer in women's cricket history.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. A 99-run stand between Smriti (79 in 45 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Shafali (48 in 29 balls, with three fours and three sixes) started off the proceedings for India.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (19 in 17 balls, with three fours) failed to fire, but a fiery cameo from Richa Ghosh (49* in 22 balls, with six fours and three sixes) took India to 216/3. (ANI)

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