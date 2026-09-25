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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Sports Minister Mandaviya, Haryana CM Saini hail Kamaljeet-Suruchi for shooting gold

Asian Games 2026: Sports Minister Mandaviya, Haryana CM Saini hail Kamaljeet-Suruchi for shooting gold

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ANI
Updated At : 09:57 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI):Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Indian shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh after they won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026.

Taking to X, Mandaviya hailed the duo's achievement and extended his congratulations.

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"GOLD FOR BHARAT! Heartiest congratulations to Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh on winning the Gold Medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #AsianGames2026," Mandaviya wrote.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also congratulated the shooters after the duo won India's second gold medal at the Asian Games in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Both members of the gold-winning team hail from Haryana, with Suruchi Indra Singh belonging to Jhajjar and Kamaljeet from Rewari.

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The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the two shooters and lauded their achievement on the international stage.

"The entire nation is proud of your achievement; best wishes for a golden future," Saini said.

The duo scored 484.6 points to defeat South Korea (478.0) and Iran (415.8), while also breaking the Asian record of 481.3 set by Uzbekistan earlier this year.

India's medal tally now stands at 19 — two golds, eight silvers and nine bronze medals. Suruchi and Kamaljeet led from the opening series and maintained their advantage despite a late challenge from South Korea, eventually winning by 6.6 points. Their final score was just four points short of the world record.

Earlier, the Indian women's cricket team had won India's first gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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