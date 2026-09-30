Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal booked a place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Asian Games in the singles competition on Wednesday.

Sumit, currently ranked 249th in the ATP Rankings and having registered a peak ranking of world number 68, outclassed Uzbekistan's Sergey Fomin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals, as per ESPN.

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For Sumit, the quarterfinal challenge is going to be a tough one, against China's Wu Yibing, an Asian Games 2018 silver medalist.

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On the other hand, in another singles match, Dhakshineswar Suresh was defeated by Chinese Taipei's Tseng Chun-hsin.

Elsewhere in sports climbing, as per the Olympics.com, Deepu Mallesh shattered his own national record four-times in the men's speed qualification to make it to the quarterfinals. Deepu clocked 5.09, finishing 11th among 16 competitors and booked his place in the final eight. His national record was previously 5.39, set in April during the Asian Championships.

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Coming to the Canoe Slalom, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod registered a sixth-place finish in the men’s kayak single final, clocking the timings of 125.21. Pallavi Jagtap was on the other hand, disqualified from womens' canoe single final.

The Indian men's compound archery team defeated South Korea in the semifinals at the ongoing Asian Games, booking a title clash against China at Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday.

The trio of Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru beat South Korea 236-229 in the semifinals, setting the stage for a hat-trick of compound archery medals on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Indian archery trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep secured a sensational gold medal for the nation, beating China in the final of the women's compound archery team event, as per ESPN.

Indian archers were absolutely clinical in the title clash against China, beating them 238-234. India maintained their lead right from the first rotation, giving Jyothi her fourth Asian Games gold and a first Asiad gold medal to Chikitha and Prithika.

Later on, archers Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav clinched the Gold medal in the compound mixed team event after defeating South Korea in a thrilling shoot-off on Wednesday.

The gold medal win also earned India a qualification quota for the compound mixed team event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Indian duo held their nerve in a tense final, forcing a shoot-off after the scores were tied, before sealing the Gold medal with a tense finish in the decider.

Elsewhere, in boxing, Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medalist pugilist Priya Ghanghas had to settle for a bronze medal, losing to China's Yang Chengyu in the semifinal of the women's 60 kg category.

In shooting, India produced a landmark gold as the duo of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai secured a gold medal in the mixed trap team shooting event, also establishing a new Games record in the process.

Neeru, who had earlier secured a historic women's trap individual gold, along with Kynan, had a score of 34, going past the Asian Games record of 30 (set by Qatar earlier this year). The silver medal went to Qatar (32), and China (23) took home the bronze.

This is India's first-ever gold medal in the Trap Mixed Team event.

This is India's ninth gold medal at the Asian Games and the third on this day. This is also India's 56th Asian Games 2026 medal, having won nine golds, 21 silver medals and 26 bronze medals.

This also marks the 15th medal by India's shooting contingent, having won three golds, eight silvers and four bronze medals. (ANI)

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