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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Sunil Kumar bags bronze as India opens Wrestling medal account  

Asian Games 2026: Sunil Kumar bags bronze as India opens Wrestling medal account  

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ANI
Updated At : 04:37 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): Indian wrestler Sunil Kumar clinched the bronze medal in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg category at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, opening India’s wrestling medal account at the continental event.

Sunil put up a dominant display against the Philippines’ Callum Johnston Roberts, securing a 9-0 victory by technical superiority.

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The Indian wrestler maintained control throughout the bout and did not allow Roberts to score a single point. Sunil kept adding points during the contest before sealing a comfortable win.

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With the victory, Sunil secured the bronze medal and became India’s first wrestling medallist at the Asian Games 2026. He's now the first Indian to win two Greco-Roman medals at the Asian Games.

Earlier, the Indian shooting duo of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai secured a gold medal in the mixed trap team shooting event at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, also establishing a new Games record in the process.

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This is India's first-ever gold medal in the Trap Mixed Team event. In archery, the Indian women's compound team comprising Jyothi Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 to win the gold medal. They equalled South Korea's world record of 238, set in 2014, to secure the gold.

Neeru, who had earlier secured a historic women's trap individual gold, along with Kynan, had a score of 34, going past the Asian Games record of 30 (set by Qatar earlier this year).

The silver medal went to Qatar (32), and China (23) took home the bronze. This is India's first-ever gold medal in the Trap Mixed Team event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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