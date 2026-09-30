Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): India's wrestling campaign at the ongoing Asian Games started off on a mixed note as Nisha Dahiya crashed out in the women's freestyle 68 kg round of 16 stage, while Sunil Kumar booked his spot in the semifinals of men's greco-roman 87 kg on Wednesday.

Nisha lost 4-0 to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum despite being tied 4-4. Pak managed to edge past the Indian 3-1 on points, as she had scored a technically superior point worth four in the first round. Nisha had managed two each in two rounds, as per ESPN.

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On the other hand, Sunil, who piled on nine points against Muhammad Sultonzoda, was adjudged the winner by technical superiority 4-0, without any point being scored by his opponent.

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Earlier, the Indian archery trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep secured a sensational gold medal for the nation, beating China in the final of the women's compound archery team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan on Wednesday.

Indian archers were absolutely clinical in the title clash against China, beating them 238-234. India maintained their lead right from the first rotation, giving Jyothi her fourth Asian Games gold and a first Asiad gold medal to Chikitha and Prithika on their debuts.

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This is India's seventh gold at the Asian Games and takes the tally to 53 medals, including 21 silvers and 25 bronze medals. They equalled South Korea's world record of 238, set in 2014, to secure the gold.

China started the gold medal match with three nines, finishing the first rotation with 27 points. On the other hand, the Indian trio started with three tens, making it a 30-27 lead for India.

China bounced back with two tens in the second rotation, while India also responded with three tens, making it India lead of 60-57 at the end of the second rotation. One of China's earlier nines was converted to a 10, making it a 60-58 lead for India.

In the third rotation, China started with a nine and two back-to-back tens. Chikitha registered India's first nine, dropping a point, while Prithika and Jyothi each scored 10s each, keeping India's lead intact at 89-87.

Halfway point, India was leading 119-116, with China registering two 10s and a nine to end the first half, while India maintained a perfect record of three 10s.

The second half started with three tens from China and a nine and two tens from India, with India still maintaining a two-point lead at 148-146.

China just could not get those three perfect tens, while India got theirs in the next rotation, and India's lead increased by one point to 178-175. After a review, one of China's early nine-point was upgraded to 10, making it 178-176 in favour of India.

China slipped with 10 and two nines, while India's two tens from Prithika and Jyothi kept India in the lead of 208-204.

India finally beat China, managing a perfect 10 each to conclude the final.

The Indian women's squash team secured a medal at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Singapore 2-0 in the quarterfinal on Tuesday.

India's semifinal opponent is yet to be decided.

India sealed the tie comfortably as Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh won the first two singles matches to confirm the team's place on the podium.

Tanvi Khanna got India off to a winning start by defeating Wai Iynn Au Yeong 3-1 in a hard-fought contest. Tanvi won the match 11-6, 5-11, 15-13, 11-1, recovering strongly after dropping the second game.

Anahat Singh then sealed India's victory with a dominant 3-0 win over Wai Yhann Au Yeong. She comfortably took the match 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 to help India progress to the semifinals. (ANI)

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