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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026: Team India registers record 11th 100-plus run win in men's T20I

Asian Games 2026: Team India registers record 11th 100-plus run win in men's T20I

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ANI
Updated At : 01:28 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 1 (ANI): Following their win over Sri Lanka in the semifinal of the Asian Gamers men's cricket tournament, the Indian men's team set plenty of records, securing a world-record 11th win by 100 runs or more in men's T20Is.

After a clutch 80-run knock by Ishan Kishan, exceptional bowling by Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma helped India skittle out Sri Lanka for just 45 runs while defending a competitive total on a challenging surface.

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124 runs is the highest winning margin in a semifinal or final of a men's T20I tournament, beating India's own record of a 96-run win over New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad.

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Sri Lanka's total of 45 is the lowest all-out total in T20Is among Test nations, tied with the West Indies' 45 against England at Basseterre in 2019.

Sri Lanka registered a total of five ducks in their innings, the joint second-highest number of ducks in a single innings, with Zimbabwe's six ducks against the West Indies in 2010 being the highest. This is SL's second-heaviest margin in T20Is, with a 134-run loss to Australia in 2019 still being their biggest win.

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Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (38 in 21 balls, with six fours and two sixes) delivered a solid knock, while Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson managed single-digit scores.

With India at 87/4, Ishan Kishan single-handedly revived India's fortunes with a 46-ball 80*, including four fours and five sixes, taking them to 169/7 in 20 overs. Sahan Arachchige (2/28) and Tharindu Ratnayake (2/32) were the top bowlers for SL.

SL received jolts at regular levels, with Nuwanidu Fernando (15) being the sole batter with 10-plus runs. Jasprit Bumrah (2/7), Axar Patel (3/8), Abhishek Sharma (2/2) and Washington Sundar (1/18) skittled out SL for just 45 in 9.5 overs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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